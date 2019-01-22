CHP Seeks Assistance Locating Fatal Hit and Run Driver

Running Springs, CA – On January 17, 2019, at approximately 6:38 PM, Arrowhead Area CHP Officers responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision on SR- 330, at the 3,000 foot level. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a body in the northbound lane of SR-330, near the 3000 ft. level. It was determined the pedestrian was struck in the northbound lane of SR-330, throwing him approximately 50 feet. The pedestrian succumbed to his injures on scene. The pedestrian was later determined to be a 50 year old male from Apple Valley, CA. The vehicle and driver are currently still outstanding and un-identified. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was travelling northbound (Upbound) on SR-330 at the time of the collision. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the Arrowhead CHP Office.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or has any information regarding the suspect vehicle or driver, is urged to call the Arrowhead CHP Office at (909) 867-2791.