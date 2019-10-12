CHP Needs Public’s Help on Hit and Run Resulting in Major Injuries

Big Bear City, CA – On Saturday, November 30, at approximately 6:35pm, an unknown person was driving a dark grey, Ford F-350 southbound on SR-38 north of Hatchery Drive, at a high rate of speed on the snow and ice covered roadway. Witnesses said the Ford was being driven recklessly, passing vehicles on the wrong side of the road, and traveling at an estimated speed of 60-70 miles per hour. As the Ford traveled southbound, it approached aToyota 4Runner which had stopped on the east side of SR-38 to assist a disabled motorist. For unknown reasons, the Ford veered to the east side of SR-38 and collided with the rear of the Toyota. The Toyota rotated in a counterclockwise direction and collided with 18 year old Jose Aguas Jr., who was standing on the east side of SR-38 assisting the disabled motorist. Aguas Jr. sustained a concussion, facial lacerations, four broken teeth and lacerations to his arm. Also injured as a result of the collision, Jose Aguas Sr. sustained moderate injuries to his left shoulder and a passenger in the car, Elaine Osborn, suffered a severe concussion, memory loss, and multiple contusions.

After the collision, the Ford stopped momentarily on the west side of SR-38. The Ford then accelerated away from the scene, southbound on SR-38. It nearly collided with a Caltrans worker who was manning a road closure in the area and fled the scene, southbound on SR-38.

This investigation is being conducted by CHP Officer A. Williams. If anyone has information regarding this hit and run collision, please contact the Arrowhead CHP Area office, at (909) 867-2791