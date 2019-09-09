Changes Coming to Refuse Collection

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Community Services District is advancing to an automated refuse collection system. The District will provide a 96-gallon cart for each household with an identifier specific to each property. The cart will hold up to 200 pounds of refuse.

The new carts will be delivered to properties within the district between September 9th and September 21st. Begin using the new cart for refuse as soon as it arrives. All refuse including yard waste, trimmings, and soaked ashes must be placed inside the cart with the lid closed to ensure pickup.

Your designated collection day will remain the same. The recycling collection method and day will remain unchanged.