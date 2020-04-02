Chamber Secures $24K in Funding for East Valley

The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce has been awarded four of its five projects submitted for a County Tourism Grant to benefit the unincorporated businesses in our area. According to Chamber Executive Director, Ellen Clarke, while the amount granted is significantly less than what was requested by the Chamber, the revised budget will allow for most of the projects to move forward. The four projects include permanent signs, a tourism guide, the website and a tourism display booth. The first project is the design and installation for two permanent “Welcome” signs to be placed on Big Bear Boulevard near Division and at the northwest corner of Highway 38. The Chamber is working with property owners in these locations about the feasibility for this installation. The second project is the content development, photography, design and printing for an East Valley Tourism Guide highlighting area attractions and points of interest as well as a centerpiece map of the area with Chamber businesses. Each Chamber member in the unincorporated area will be given a free advertisement in the brochure. As development for the Chambers’ new website is underway, funding will also go towards the redesign and content, including a digital copy of the East Valley Tourism Guide and a special section about the East Valley. Lastly, funding will go towards the purchase of a mobile display for use by the Chamber to attract new businesses to Big Bear and new visitors and tourists to the East Valley.