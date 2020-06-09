Cause of El Dorado Fire Released

Big Bear News – Yucaipa, CA – 9/6/20: CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party. The fire began at 10:23 am on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa. CAL FIRE reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible. In order to help curtail the illegal use of fireworks in the mountain areas, if you observe such activities, call 911. In addition to aid the investigation, if you collected any details of the incident such as video, photographs, names of persons involved, exact location and time of the incident, please provide this information to investigators.