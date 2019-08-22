Car Fire On Highway 18 Causes Minor Brush Fire

Big Bear City, CA – At approximately 6:52 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, fire crews responded to a report of a traffic collision resulting in a vegetation fire on Highway 18 near Holcomb Valley Road. Upon arrival, crews found a rollover accident of a single vehicle on fire that spread to nearby vegetation. Interim Battalion Chief Luke Wagner assumed command of the incident. Engine 282, Water Tender 282, the crew from Medic Ambulance 282 and Cal Fire Engine 3558 were responsible for achieving fire knock-down within 10 minutes. Two passengers suffered minor injuries. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Photos attached courtesy of Big Bear Fire Department.