Caltrans Suggests Avoiding SR 330 Traveling to and From Big Bear This Weekend

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation is continuing work on the bridge rail replacement project on State Route 330. The $3.3 million project began in April 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2020.

The work is taking place in two locations at City Creek Bridge (PM 32.51) and East Fork City Creek Bridge (PM 33.68) with one lane open in each direction. A solar traffic control signal has been installed at the City Creek Bridge location for one lane in each direction of travel. The signal is timed for approximately 90 seconds in each direction, however the delays are based on the number of vehicles in the queue. Since the solar signal was operational last week there have been delays of up to thirty minutes during high traffic volume periods, such as commute hours and snow conditions.

Motorists traveling to Big Bear and are advised to use SR 38 from I-10 in Redlands to avoid lengthy delays.