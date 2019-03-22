Caltrans Extending Time Frame for Slope Repairs

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation will be extending the emergency slope repairs on State Route 18 in Big Bear between Boulder Bay and the Big Bear Dam. During the work there will be a one-way flagging operation. Please be advised there will occasionally be a 30-minute full closure in the area. This operation will require the contractor to work 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to recent inclement weather, the work is anticipated to be complete in two to three weeks from now. At the end of each day the road way will be fully open in both directions. Be advised inclement weather will affect the completion of this project.