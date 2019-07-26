CalTrans Announces Public Meeting About Work on SR-330

Big Bear, CA – On Wednesday, July 31, at the Big Bear Lake Peforming Arts Center, beginning at 6:00pm, Caltrans District 8 will provide an update to the public regarding the Bridge Rails and Culvert Repair & Replacement projects taking place on SR-330. Additionally, they will discuss the upcoming full closure in September to install a Rock-fall Protective Barrier.

The $5 million project began on July 16 with drainage installation and ultimately will remove rock debris from the slope, excavate and reduce slope size, and install two rock-fall barriers, which will require full closure of SR-330. The closure will begin September 9 and be in effect until September 23.

If you live anywhere in the Big Bear Valley, please consider attending.