BVUSD Welcomes New Principal to Baldwin Lane Elementary

Big Bear, CA – At a Special Board Meeting of the Governing Board held on Friday, May 24, Mrs. Catherine Tamayo was employed as the new Principal of Baldwin Lane Elementary School.

Mrs. Tamayo comes to Bear Valley Unified School District from the Alta Loma School District where she served as Principal of Jasper Elementary. Mrs. Tamayo has over 19 years of experience working in the field of education. She has a Masters degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a specialization in adult education. Mrs. Tamayo also has a Masters degree in Educational Administration. She will finish her Doctorate in Educational Leadership next year.

A reception for Baldwin Lane Elementary School parents and staff is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 8:30 a.m. at Baldwin Lane Elementary School. All parents and staff members are invited to meet Mrs. Tamayo at this event where breakfast treats will be offered.

Mrs. Tamayo will also be introduced at the Governing Board Meeting on Wednesday, June 5, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and is held at the School District Office. Anyone not able to attend the reception at Baldwin Lane Elementary School is welcome to attend the board meeting and meet Mrs. Tamayo.

Mrs. Tamayo and her husband Michael have a young son and daughter. She loves nature and animals and she cannot wait to join the Big Bear community. Please join in welcoming Mrs. Catherine Tamayo to the Bear Valley Unified School District and the Big Bear Valley.