BVUSD Welcomes Keeth Matheny on Social and Emotional Learning

The Bear Valley Unified School District invites parents, guardians and members of the community to an evening with guest speaker Keeth Matheny. Mr. Matheny is a national award-winning teacher, author and speaker and an expert on social and emotional learning, student engagement and character education. Social and emotional learning is the process through which children understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. School Superintendent, Dr. Mary Suzuki, states “In addition to our focus on academic achievement, we know that social emotional learning is essential for students to thrive.” Join the Bear Valley Unified School District for a free event with Keeth Matheny on Monday, July 29th at the Performing Arts Center from 6:30pm to 8pm.