BVUSD to Return to Distant Learning on April 13th for the Remainder of School Year

Big Bear, CA – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact worldwide, Governor Newsom, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, and San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Ted Alejandre, along with state and local public health officials have recommended that all California school sites remain closed through the end of this school year. Bear Valley Unified School District is currently on Spring Break through April 11th. Prior to break, BVUSD teachers and support staff have been utilizing Google Suite for Education including Google Classroom, Google Meet, and Zoom to provide instruction, feedback, and office hours since March 16th. Beginning on Monday, April 13th, students will return to Distance Learning. Stating in a press release from BVUSD Administration, educating our students continues to be the highest priority. The school district is confident that our students will continue to learn and grow academically, even during this time of uncertainty. Teachers and staff have risen to this occasion and are prepared to continue to deliver high quality instruction through our online program. It is important to note that attendance will continue to be important and parents will be notified by phone or email if their student is not attending the virtual meetings and completing assignments. Meal Service will also resume on April 13th at all school sites. School offices will remain closed, however, the secretaries and principals are retrieving and answering voicemail messages daily. The district office is also closed except to essential employees. To get further information regarding students not returning to classrooms this semester, please check the District App, Facebook page, and district website for updates at https://www.bearvalleyusd.org.