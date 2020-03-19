BVUSD Schools to Remain Closed through May 1st

Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: In a unified effort to protect the health of students, staff and school communities, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre and school district superintendents countywide, in collaboration with the Department of Public Health, made the collective decision to extend public school closures through Friday, May 1. “These are extraordinary circumstances concerning public health that many of us have never experienced,” County Superintendent Ted Alejandre added. “These proactive steps will help students, staff and our families in the region understand that public education is committed to seeing that our communities stay healthy and safe through these challenging times.” During the school closures, Bear Valley Unified School District teachers will continue to provide distance learning instruction for all students in order to master new content at their grade level and in their coursework. If you have not contacted your child’s teacher or principal, please do so immediately via email or your teachers’ preferred method of communication. Nutrition Services will continue through March 27th and will resume on April 13th. Meals can be picked up between 11:00 and 11:45 am at each school site. Due to Governor Newsom’s executive orders for social distancing, the District will be unable to extend meal delivery to the elementary bus stops as previously planned. Meal service will not be available during the two week period of unused snow days and Spring Break from March 30th through April 10th. Please check the District App, Facebook Page, District Website, and School Websites for updated information. BVUSD would like to extend their sincere appreciation to our community and families for their patience and flexibility.

