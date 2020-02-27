BVUSD “Principal for a Day” Activity

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Unified School District celebrated their annual “Principal for a Day” activity on Wednesday. The tradition started in 2011 as a way to introduce and engage community members at the school sites. Superintendent Dr. Mary Suzuki stated that “Principal for a Day” gives the community an opportunity to view the innovative work that is occurring at all of our schools and to view first hand the positive culture and engagement in the classrooms. This year’s Principal volunteers included Lieutenant Ryan Collins of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Paul Marconi, Director of Bear Valley Electric Service, Frank Rush, City Manager for the City of Big Bear Lake, Debi Welch of Gillmore Real Estate and Robert Hendricks and Josh Spoelstra of Big Bear Mountain Resort. The volunteers were given a tour by Principals at their respective school sites in the morning followed by lunch at the District office to share their experiences. The volunteer “Principals for a Day” all expressed how impressed they were by the students and school staff. As Robert Hendricks described it, “we want to teach kids how to be good human beings and we’re doing that.”