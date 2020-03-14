BVUSD Offers Meal Service for Children Starting Monday, March 16th

Big Bear, CA – The Bear Valley Unified School District will be offering meal service for children 18 years of age and younger beginning on Monday, March 16th, on weekdays for the next 2 weeks. There will be a drive through “grab and go” pick up at each school site at the drop off/pick up area from 11am to 11:45am. Be advised that in case of inclement weather, food service will be postponed for that day. For more information, visit the BVUSD website at https://www.bearvalleyusd.org, the School District’s Facebook page or App.