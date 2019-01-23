BVUSD Education Foundation Brainstorms Ideas for Vacant Land

Big Bear, CA – The newly formed Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation met last night to discuss ideas and opportunities for the 213 acre land donated to the school district in 2018 by RCK Properties. Foundation Board President, Steve Foulkes, gave an overview of the property and it’s varied terrain. During the brainstorming exercise, community members contributed ideas for the land use. Based on these suggestions, Superintendent Mary Suzuki, compiled the ideas into categories which included winter sports, sports fields and facilities, a football field, pedestrian, bike and equestrian trails, student and community education, public parks, skate park, BMX park, a pool and aquatic center. Funds will need to be raised in order to make improvements to the property. To date, a total of $120,200 has been donated to the Foundation. Additionally, the Board is seeking applications for Foundation Advisory Members who will assist in the planning, construction and fundraising efforts. Applications can be obtained at the School District Office on Moonridge Road. The Board currently consists of six members including Superintendent Mary Suzuki, Steve Foulkes, Linda Rosado, Ron Peavy and School Board Trustees John Goepp and Cathy Herrick. Once the Foundation Advisory Members are established, a seventh board member will be chosen. Community members are encouraged to participate to turn these ideas into reality. The next BVUSD Education Foundation meetings will be on February 13th and March 13th at 5:30pm at the School District Office.