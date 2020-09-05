BVES Planned Power Outages

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service will be temporarily interrupting service for brief periods of time at the following locations starting late at night (11 pm) on May 11, 2020 and ending by 5:35 am on May 12, 2020. These times were selected to minimize impact on customers. Crews will be replacing existing wire with new covered conductor to reduce the risk of wildfires. This is part of our Wildfire Mitigation Plan. The following areas will be affected for the identified lengths of time.

Big Bear Lake Village to Boulder Bay area (Village Substation to Radford Line): Monday, May 11, from 11-11:01 p.m.

Moonridge area (Moonridge Substation/Bear Mountain Substation): Tuesday, May 12, from 12-2 a.m.

Big Bear Boulevard from Summit Boulevard to Pine Knot Avenue and the areas north of the Boulevard (Pine Knot Substation to Radford Line): Tuesday, May 12, at 3-3:05 a.m.

Snow Summit Resort only (Summit Substation): Tuesday, May 12, at 3-5 a.m.

Big Bear Boulevard from Summit Boulevard to Pine Knot Avenue and the areas north of the Boulevard/Big Bear Lake Village to Boulder Bay area (Pine Knot Substation/Village Substation to Baldwin Line): Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30-5:35 a.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call BVES at 1-800-808-2837.