BVES Partners With GE to Develop the Big Bear Solar Energy Project

Big Bear, CA – – Bear Valley Electric Service has announced that General

Electric’s solar development business, GE Solar, will serve as the project developer for the Bear Valley Solar Energy Project (BVSEP). GE Solar has successfully developed more than 140 solar projects in North America and plans to partner with local businesses for site management and construction that is scheduled to commence in June 2019.

“We are excited to formalize this agreement with General Electric to lead development of the Bear Valley Solar Energy Project,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “GE Solar has an impressive track record in the solar industry and has successfully developed projects throughout the United States that help communities create long-term renewable energy solutions.”

The BVSEP is a solar energy venture that will include the installation of a solar field at the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency (BBARWA) headquarters in Big Bear. Solar panels that rotate with the sun will have the ability to produce an additional 8 megawatts of solar energy for the electric grid, which is enough to power approximately 4,000 homes and represents

approximately 11% of the energy supplied today. The cost-effective energy solution will improve system reliability and reduce the cost to provide power.

“This project has been a goal of ours for quite some time, and we are confident General Electric is the right partner to successfully bring it to fruition,” said BBARWA General Manager David Lawrence. “The Bear Valley Solar Energy Project will prove to be a huge asset to the valley once

completed.”

For additional information about the Bear Valley Solar Energy Project, customers are encouraged to call 800.808.BVES (2837).