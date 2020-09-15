BVES, Inc. Power Outage on 9/14/20

Big Bear News, Big Bear, CA – Last night at approximately 5:30pm, the lights went out throughout the Big Bear Valley affecting all communities. According to Paul Marconi, General Manager for Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., crews were quickly able to locate the fault and reroute lines to restore power to most of their customers by 6pm. Power was fully restored to all Big Bear Valley residents by 11pm. The outage was not caused by the El Dorado Fire. BVES, Inc. crews determined that the cause was from a failed connector at an underground source to the overhead pole. If you are experiencing difficulties today, you can contact BVES, Inc. at customerservice@bvesinc.com. Please include your contact name, phone number, account number or physical address.