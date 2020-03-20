BVES Implements Emergency Disaster Relief Program

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service is activating some aspects of its Emergency Disaster Relief Program in order to better support federal, state, county and city COVID-19 mitigation measures. Effective immediately, BVES will implement customer protections including expediting move-in and move-out service requests, creating payment plan options, suspending disconnection for nonpayment, providing support for low-income residential customers, and waiving additional fees for customers who utilize online payment options. Due to COVID-19, BVES has suspended walk-in service at the customer service windows as of March 19th. There are multiple bill payment options available. For cash only payments, please contact the customer service center at 1-800-808-2837. Personal check payments can be deposited in the blue drop box in the parking lot of BVES on Garstin Drive. To explore remote bill payment options or on-line service application information visit www.bves.com or call BVES customer service at 1-800-808-2837.