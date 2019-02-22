BVES Completes Repairs, Restores Power After Historic Winter Storm

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service has completed repairs and

fully restored power to all customers, following the historic winter storm that battered the area between Feb. 14-18. Crews worked around-the-clock to safely repair damaged utility poles and remove fallen trees that compromised power lines throughout the community, resulting in extended outages for pockets of customers during the five-day period.

“BVES appreciates our customers’ understanding and patience as we worked to resolve recent weather-related damage and outages,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “We would also like to thank our dedicated team that worked around-the-clock in harsh weather conditions to make repairs, perform safety inspections and restore power to the community. The outpouring of appreciation our crews received from customers recognizing their efforts was truly amazing.”

Extreme wind gusts and harsh winter weather conditions that commenced on Feb. 14 caused outages impacting approximately 6,000 customers sporadically through the holiday weekend. Some additional customers were without power during planned outages while weather-related repairs were completed this week.

BVES reminds the community to prepare for unsafe conditions and weather-related outages. Additional information and resources are available at www.BVES.com. Customers are asked to report any outages or downed power lines by calling BVES at (800) 808-2837.