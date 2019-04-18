BVES and BBLDWP Host 2019 Earth Day Expo

Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Electric Service is partnering with the City of Big

Bear Lake Department of Water to host the Annual Earth Day Expo on Friday, April 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The free event will take place at the BVES and DWP local offices at 42020 Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake and will provide information and resources to help customers reduce their environmental footprint and “protect our species.”

The family-friendly Earth Day event will feature power plant tours, demonstrations and educational exhibits. Complimentary hot dogs, snacks, reusable water bottles, tote bags and other giveaways will be distributed while supplies last.

BVES Director Paul Marconi stated, “BVES’ annual Earth Day Expo is an event we look forward to hosting every year because it provides customers the opportunity to meet our team of dedicated professionals who work hard every day, in sunshine or snow, to power the mountain. This year, we are excited to join with DWP to educate the Big Bear community on the actions we can take to preserve and protect our local environment.”

There will also be presentations from native plant specialist Orchid Black, multiple participatory exhibits and giveaways including a mountain mix of

native plant seeds.

For additional information, customers are encouraged to visit www.BVES.com and follow BVES on Facebook.