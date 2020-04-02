Bodies Found On Cougar Crest Trail

Fawnskin, CA – Update:

On Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:18 a.m. deputies from the Big Bear Station located a vehicle in the parking area near the Cougar Crest Trail that belonged to a missing person, Ria Gabriella Williams, 27 years old, resident of Santa Ana. Deputies learned that Williams was last seen in Big Bear on Wednesday, January 29th with her boyfriend, Paul Arthur Stockwell, Jr., 29 years old, resident of Big Bear. On Friday, January 31st, Williams did not report to work, and a co-worker reported her missing. Stockwell had also been reported missing by his father. Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play.

Deputies requested assistance from Deputy Ryan Girard and K9 Dare to search the Cougar Crest Trail and surrounding area. At about 1:30 p.m. a man and woman were found deceased approximately one-half mile into the forest. The bodies have been identified as Ria Williams and Paul Stockwell. Due to the circumstances, Specialized Detectives from the Homicide Detail were requested to conduct the investigation.

Homicide Detectives are conducting a death investigation. An autopsy will determine the cause of death for each victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Nick Craig, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

On Monday, February 3rd. Cougar Crest Trail and the surrounding area were closed for a time during the initial investigation, but has now been reopened. Homicide Detectives are currently continuing the investigation into this matter. According to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, further details will be released as the investigation continues.