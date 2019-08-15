Big Bear Youth Helps Locals In Need

Nine-year-old Lucy Vann Pacheco-Limon has a killer lemonade recipe! She set up a lemonade stand in her front yard and raised twenty dollars. Lucy’s mom, Michelle Limon, asked Lucy what she would like to purchase with her twenty dollars. Lucy said she would like to give her money to the gardens.

“I want to make sure everyone has something pretty to see. It gives people something special to do, (working in the garden) and I don’t know…it just felt good to do it,” said Lucy. Lucy also liked the idea that the Community Garden helps feed people. This did not surprise her mom at all, who said, Lucy has always thought of others first. It has always been Lucy’s good-natured heart to be this way.” Michelle called Robbie Bos, the Big

Bear Valley Community Gardens Project founder and coordinator, to set up a meeting between Robbie and Lucy. “Lucy is an amazing young lady. I can’t believe she decided to donate her hard-earned money to the Community Garden. I learned a lot from Lucy,” said Robbie Bos. “Lucy’s mom is right. Lucy is a very special little girl.” Robbie used Lucy’s twenty dollars to buy two, five-pound packages of potato seed. When harvested, the 10 pounds of potatoes planted should turn into 100 pounds of harvested potatoes, which will be distributed to places like the Big Bear Simple Supper program that feeds local people in need. And that is how you turn lemonade into potatoes.

Photo courtesy of Robbie Bos