Big Bear Valley Students to Return to Classrooms

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This week, the Bear Valley Unified School District announced that they will be bringing students back to classrooms in phases. After applying for and receiving approval for a District Waiver to return Transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade students, the process will be gradual. Beginning on September 28th, Transitional Kinder students will return to Baldwin Lane Elementary School with Kinder through 1st grade students returning to all sites with a hybrid model after the school district’s October break. The tentative plan now is for the return of 2nd and 3rd grade students in November or December followed by 4th and 5th grade students possibly in January. The District will be following the California and San Bernardino Departments of Public Health guidelines which allows for less than 14 in each class with students in attendance. The plan is for a hybrid Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursday model with all students doing Distance Learning on Friday. The District is in the process of polling parents to ask how many families prefer to stay with 100% Distance Learning. The question remains about the return of students to classrooms for 6th through 12th grades. With the current state restrictions and the structure of multiple teachers and classrooms for those students, it provides a challenge to keep cohorts together. Big Bear Middle and High School are exploring options now of potentially returning students for some classes in a hybrid model while continuing other classes with Distance Learning. For more information you can visit the BVUSD website, App and Facebook page.