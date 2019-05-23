Big Bear Sheriff’s Station Welcomes New Explorer Scouts

Big Bear, CA – On May 6th, three new Sheriff’s Explorers were sworn in at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. They welcomed Alexis Berg, Zachary Hastings, and Kaillou Moon as their newest volunteer members. The Explorer team is now comprised of 6 volunteers, 4 deputy coordinators, and 1 sergeant coordinator. Meetings are bi-weekly with the next meeting being held June 3rd at 6:00 p.m. Any interested citizens, between 14-20½ years old, are welcome to attend the meeting and complete a preliminary application. The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is located at 477 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.