Big Bear Schools Reopen August 3rd

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – During the June 3rd regularly scheduled meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District, Superintendent Dr. Mary Suzuki updated the board on the developing plan to reopen schools to students and staff at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. After conducting a survey, forming focus groups and an advisory committee for feedback, the school district administration formulated a strategic plan with instructional models including reopening of schools with safety guidelines, a hybrid model with fewer students on campuses or the continuation of distance learning for all students. After reviewing the school district’s plans, the Centers for Disease Control and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health gave the direction to proceed with the plan to reopen schools on August 3rd. In a letter sent yesterday to parents and staff, protocols for returning to school year include the creation of distancing in the classrooms and protective masks in the hallways and buses. A sanitization and wellness monitoring plan is being developed and it will be posted on the District website by Friday, June 12th. Still unanswered questions remain regarding the return of activities such as physical education classes, sports and extra curricular events which will be resolved in the coming months. Families interested in continuing with Distance Learning can continue to do so through the district’s Bear Valley Virtual Academy. For details on the program, contact Dottie Jaeger at 909-866-4631, choose option 4. Dr. Suzuki stated that “Re-opening plans are fluid and if COVID-19 were to spike in our community, we may be required to modify this plan”. The school budget was also discussed at the June 3rd meeting. According to Linda Rosado, Executive Director of Business Services, the district will incur an estimated $2.7 million loss of revenue based on Governor Newsom’s May Revise Budget. The Governor’s proposed budget cuts include the elimination of the cost of living adjustment, 10% reduction of the base grant in the Local Control Funding Formula, transportation budget reductions and cash deferrals. Although school funding from the state of California and Federal government may change, steps are being considered to avoid layoffs and furlough days.