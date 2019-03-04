Big Bear Rotary Receives $50k Donation and $10k for the Lighthouse Project

At last Thursday’s Big Bear Rotary Club’s Spouses, Family and Friends Night, long-time Rotarian Tony Tamberchi donated $50,000 to the club in honor of his father who recently passed. The donation will be used to help support the club’s youth and humanitarian programs. Tony also donated $10,000 to the Lighthouse Project’s visions and goals with half of the donation earmarked for their newest program, Big Bear Valley Imagination Library, which supplies one book each month to children ages 1 to 5. This donation is just one of many previously made by the Tamberchis. Having recently retired, Tony, and his wife Eeva, have created the Tamberchi Charitable Fund and will continue to donate to our community. Rotarians immediately put the donation to good use awarding Sally Iazeolla of Meals on Wheels with $2500 and Helen Walsh of the Million Meals Program with $7500. Following the donations, club members and their guest were entertained by Big Bear High School students Troy Obernolte, Scarlett Brigham, Sophia Rizzo and Rebecca Donahoe, this years winners of Rotary’s Big Bear’s Got Talent competition.