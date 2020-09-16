Big Bear Mountain Resorts 2020/21 Season Update

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – According to Rusty Gregory, CEO of Alterra Mountain Company which operates Bear Mountain Resorts, since last winter’s resort closures teams have been working to develop operating plans and protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They are intently focused on complying with local, county, and state regulations and offering the best guest experience possible for the 20/21 season. The effectiveness of these plans will rely on guest’s cooperating with the enforcement of face coverings, social distancing and crowd management on and off the mountain.

This effort starts with controlling resort visitation levels to avoid overcrowding. Access for season pass holders will be prioritized and will tightly regulate the number of daily lift tickets that will be available by advance purchase only. To this end, walk-up window sales will be eliminated, and the sale of most undated lift ticket products will be discontinued until further notice.

Alterra Mountain Company is committed to staying on top of the inevitable changes to come as best practices and health regulations rapidly evolve and will communicate these changes to the public as soon as possible so all can adjust and plan accordingly.