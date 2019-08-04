Big Bear Middle School Takes 2nd Place at Annual Rube Goldberg Machine Contest

Big Bear, CA – A Rube Goldberg Machine is a crazy contraption which accomplishes a simple task in the most complicated – and funniest – way possible! Based on the “Invention” cartoons of the famous Pulitzer Prize-winning American cartoonist, Rube Goldberg, actual machines are at the heart of the Rube Goldberg Machine Contest. They use everyday items, they tell a story and, most important of all – they make you LAUGH. They also happen to be incorporating elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), with Art and design thrown into the mix (STEAM) to invent incredible machines!

The team from Big Bear Middle School, the BBMS RuBe CUBes, under the leadership of Middle School teacher Nate Haston, entered the 2019 Rube Goldberg Machine Contest, which is an annual international competition that challenges teams of students from elementary school to college to compete in building the most elaborate and hilarious Rube Goldberg Machine. This year’s task was to put money in a Piggy Bank in the funniest and most complicated way possible.

The BBMS team traveled to Indiana for the competition, along with 1800 other teams from around the world. After Round 1, they found themselves in the Top Ten and moving on to Round 2 where they placed in the top 5 for one more time in front of the judges. The theme of their machine was musical, in order to draw attention to the fact that music and art programs are being cut at schools everywhere, and how important those programs are to many students. Once all of the judging was complete, the BBMS RuBe CUBes took 2nd Place overall as well as the Helping Hands Award for their outstanding teamwork.

Congratulations to everyone involved!