Big Bear Man Arrested for a Series of Assaults and Strong Arm Robbery

Big Bear, CA – On Sunday, November 10, Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a robbery near a gas station on Big Bear Boulevard. The victim reported the suspect, 27 year old Danny Dritsopoulos of Big Bear, punched him in the face and stole his phone. Dritsopoulos fled eastbound and entered a McDonald’s. While inside the restaurant, Dritsopoulos assaulted a second victim. He then left the restaurant and was in the process of assaulting a third victim when deputies located him. After a short struggle with deputies, Dritsopoulos was taken into custody.

Dritsopoulos was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and his bail is set at $125,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com