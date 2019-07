Big Bear, CA – At 6:19am this morning, Big Bear’s baby eagle Simba, who seemed reluctant to leave the nest, spread his wings and flew gracefully from his perch. On March 6th, Jackie, an eagle also born in Big Bear, laid the egg that Simba would hatch from on April 14th. He survived winter storms, earthquakes, and the loss of his eagle brother, Cookie. He thrived and grew strong under attentive parenting from both Jackie and new father eagle, Shadow. Fly free and safe, Simba.