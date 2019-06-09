Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Opening Weekend

Big Bear, CA – The 49th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest begins Saturday, September 7th, and runs for nine consecutive weekends through Saturday, November 2, 2019. The weekend festivities take place at Big Bear Lake Convention Center, located at the corner of Big Bear Blvd. and Division.

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest delivers a genuine Bavarian-style celebration that sincerely reflects the spirit of the original Oktoberfest, even serving the very same beer poured at Munich’s Oktoberfest, as well as authentic German bratwurst and knockwurst, fresh apple strudel, and German pretzels. Fun competitions and contests at Oktoberfest include log sawing, and stein holding. There’s fun and games for the kids as well and an

enhanced kids’ play area with five different giant inflatables. Dance troupes perform customary dances, and festival goers get into the action by joining in on the Chicken Dance.

Opening weekend kicks off tomorrow. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to BigBearEvents.