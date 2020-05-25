Big Bear Lake Memorial Day – Somber Event – Obernolte and Herrick Preside

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The City of Big Bear Lake and the Big Bear Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1038 hosted a Memorial Day observance at Veteran’s Park in Big Bear Lake. Given the social distancing requirements, it a static display commemorating the sacrifices of the United States military personnel who have died in our nation’s service. The display was hosted from 8:00AM until noon when the flags will be ceremoniously returned to full staff by Big Bear’s Boy Scout Troop #49 and Cub Scout Pack #49.

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte along with Mayor Rick Herrick , Mayor Pro-Tem Randy Putz, Council Members Bill Jahn, David Caretto and Bob Jacowski presided over a private wreath laying ceremony at the Gold Star Memorial in Veteran’s Park at 9:00 AM.