Big Bear Lake July 4th Fireworks Postponed

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The fireworks show scheduled for Saturday July 4th has been postponed to a date not yet determined. San Bernardino County, along with 18 other Counties, were recently placed on a Covid-19 watch list due a spike in Covid cases and hospitalizations. The total cumulative case count for the Big Bear Valley remains at 14 total cases. However, today, Governor Newsom expressed that each of these counties should cancel or postpone all fireworks shows over the Independence Holiday weekend. Soon after the conference concluded, the City of Big Bear Lake announced the decision to postpone the show to a later date. The yet to be determined date has been described as a time that could potentially have a greater benefit to the community and a smaller coronavirus threat. Along with discouraging July 4th Fireworks programs, the latest executive order includes a three week mandate to close bars, theatres, tasting rooms and breweries that do not have a restaurant component. During this time restaurants can remain open but are limited to outdoor seating and take-out only. When a rescheduled date is chosen a formal announcement will be made by this year’s July 4th fireworks partners of Visit Big Bear and the City of Big Bear Lake.