Big Bear Lake Selects Frank Rush as New City Manager

Photo courtesy of City of South Lake Tahoe

Big Bear Lake, CA – At the November 25th Big Bear Lake City Council meeting, Frank Rush was selected as the new Big Bear Lake City Manager and will begin his duties effective February 3, 2020. Mr. Rush has a distinguished 26 year local government career in North Carolina and California. Most of his career has been dedicated to working in resort communities. For 17 years, Frank was a Town Manager of Emerald Isle, an oceanfront community and popular tourist destination located on North Carolina’s central coast. Most recently, he has been the City Manager for the beautiful mountain resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California.

Prior to becoming a Town Manager in North Carolina, Frank held positions as an Assistant to the County Manager and was a Budget Manager and Analyst. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Environmental Studies from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He then obtained his masters of public administration from North Carolina State University. He continued his education over the years by taking several advanced Leadership Academy and Municipal Administration Courses at the University of North Carolina, School of Government located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Frank is extremely pleased to accept this position and wanted to provide the following statement

regarding this exciting opportunity: “I am humbled and honored to be appointed as the next City

Manager of Big Bear Lake. I look forward to working with Mayor Putz, Mayor Pro Tem Herrick, the

City Council, and the City staff to provide high quality services and continue to move Big Bear Lake

forward in the future. I am excited to join this beautiful community, and I look forward to developing

new relationships, contributing to the community’s continued success, and promoting an exceptional quality of life for our residents and visitors.”

“Nice matters” to Frank Rush, and Big Bear welcomes him and looks forward to him being a part of our community.