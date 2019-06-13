Big Bear Lake DWP Pipeline Project on Knickerbocker Starts Monday

Big Bear, CA – Knickerbocker Road will be closed between Big Bear Boulevard and Stone Rd on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, as the City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power installs a new water

mainline. Intermittent road closures in either direction may last through June 21 as customers are connected to the new water line and the affected roadway is repaved and sealed.

The Knickerbocker project is set to start after school closes for the summer and will be complete in advance of the Independence Day holiday. Businesses will be accessible from Big Bear Boulevard and residents in the

affected area will be allowed entry and exit.

The pipeline installation is part of a larger project to replace or install 14 segments of pipe in Big Bear Lake and Fawnskin. Work will continue in various residential areas throughout the summer with Monterey Street in

Moonridge next on the list. Areas slated for work include where there are gaps in the system, pipelines that are more than 50 years old, undersized and or steel. Old, undersized and steel pipes are often the culprits of water

loss through leaks. The pipeline replacement project is generously funded through a combination of low-interest loans and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development.