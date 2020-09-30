Big Bear Lake DWP offers “The Value of Water” Art and Video Contest

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water (BBLDWP) anticipates giving away up to 1,600 total in prizes to local students as part of an art and video contest centered on the theme, “The Value of Water.” BBLDWP invites students to learn about our limited water resources in the Big Bear valley and to creatively depict how water is essential. Students are encouraged to think locally and portray wise uses of water in their daily life. Complete contest details and applications are available at www.BBLDWP.com/ArtContest. Entries are due October 9. Winners will be chosen mid-October and announced just in time for this year’s day of action, October 21, 2020.

Many Americans take water for granted every day. But what would a day be like without water? Imagine a Day Without Water is a national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of investment. As communities across America face the public health threat of the coronavirus pandemic, water and wastewater systems including the BBLDWP continue to do their job, 24/7, keeping the water flowing.

“We’re thrilled that the City of Big Bear Lake DWP is a part of Imagine a Day Without Water. This national day of action educates our neighbors and public officials about the essential role water plays in all of our lives,” said Radhika Fox, CEO of the US Water Alliance and Director of the Value of Water Campaign. “This year showed us the critical importance of water service to safeguard public health and the economy. But the infrastructure and service it takes to bring water to our homes and businesses and take it away is not free and can’t be taken for granted.”

Our nation’s water infrastructure is aging and in need of investment. A day without water service is a public health and an economic disaster: a single nationwide day without water service would put our entire economy at risk. Investment in our drinking water and wastewater systems is a pathway to economic recovery. Renewing our aging infrastructure will create jobs, protect public health, and avoid massive costs that will come if we allow these systems to continue to deteriorate.

Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for diverse organizations to advocate for and prioritize investing in water today, so in the future no American will have to imagine a day without water. Learn more at imagineadaywithoutwater.org and follow the conversation on social media at #ValueWater.