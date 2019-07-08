Big Bear Lake Department of Water Adds New Features and New Account Numbers for Customers

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Lake Department of Water customers will soon be able to pay their bills using a credit card at the DWP office with no fees. This among other benefits is one reason the DWP will soon make the transition to a new customer information system and online account portal. Due to the conversion, account numbers will change and DWP customers will need to update the number with their payment services after the new system goes live the week of August 12. Following “go-live” customers will also be able to use the new portal to sign up for emailed copies of their bill as well as for water-related emergency alerts such as outages. All customers will receive a letter with their new account number around the middle of August.

The new account portal will allow customers with multiple properties or accounts to pay all of them with just one log in. Since the online account portal is completely new, customers who have or wish to have access will need to sign up on or after August 13. In the future the online account portal will be upgraded to include up-to-date consumption information and allow customers to set up various alerts for events such as unexpected water use or leaks.

The new system also allows commercial customers with multiple meters to get all of their bills on one statement. Customers who need to update their mailing address, phone numbers, email addresses or information for anyone authorized on the account should contact the DWP right away. For questions please contact DWP Customer Service at DWPcustomerservice.