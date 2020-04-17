Big Bear Lake City Council Votes to Delay TOT and TBID Payments

Big Bear Lake, CA – The easing of payment due dates to the City of Big Bear Lake by the lodging industry for Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) and Tourist Business Improvement District (TBID) was the primary business at hand during the April 16, 2020 Special Meeting of the Big Bear Lake City Council.



After City Manager Frank Rush made his presentation the City Council commented and asked questions which was then followed by public input. The council made some changes allowing for a later penalty date and later filing, if needed, of the lien documents in what is best described as a Covid-19 emergency resolution. In essence the measure allows the lodging industry doing business in Big Bear Lake to defer the taxes collected from visitors until June 30 2020. In order to do so they need to file with the city the remittance form on or before April 30 and at the same time execute notarized lien agreement. If the payments are not received by June 30, 2020 then the penalties and interest will begin to accrue from that date. The lien agreement will be filed no later than July 31, 2020 but only if payments are not remitted.



In addition the Council approved making a 25% down payment of $20,000 for a fireworks show that may happen on July 4th 2020 or be delayed as late as October 31, 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic economic recovery schedule will dictate the show date and type of show that will be available. If it becomes impossible to do a show this year the deposit of $40,000 which is split with the Big Bear Visitors Bureau could be forfeited to Pyro Spectacular, the show pyrotechnic supplier. Some optimism surfaced as talks are beginning to emerge about how and when to reopen Big Bear for business.



Over 100 participants using Zoom created a few challenges blocking people out due to the 100 connection limit. City officials will make adjustments to increase participation limitations beginning with the next City Council meeting schedules for April 27, 2020.



.