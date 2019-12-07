Big Bear Lake City Council Introduces a New Management Team

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA — The City of Big Bear Lake has announced that two new staff members have joined the City’s management team, including planning Director Jae Hill and Chief Building Official Steve Raney. They were formally introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting. Jae Hill comes to the City with many years of planning experience in mountain resort communities including the City of Sun Valley and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency among others. Steve Raney is a Certified Building Official and has extensive experience working for the State of California, San Bernardino County and the City of Pasadena.

The city’s reorganization began last December with the promotion of Kelly Ent to Director of Government Services, John Harris now the Director of Development Services and Erica Stephenson City Clerk/Director of Administrative Services. Kelly obtained her license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) through the University of Illinois and had a professional career as a Chief Financial Officer and extensive experience facilitating corporate mergers. John Harris managed military aircraft development projects, and worked as the Public Works Director and City Engineer for the City of Montrose, Colorado. Erica Stephenson with her business degree in human resources started her career at the city over 15 years ago, overseeing Human Resources, the Performing Arts Center and General Government Services.



Steve Raney – Phil Mosley – Kelly Ent – Erica Stevenson – Jae Hill – John Harris

In addition, throughout the year, Big Bear hosts a variety of events and in order to ensure a positive event experience for everyone, Rick Bates was contracted by the City Council to perform “Event Resource Services”. Rick previously served a similar position for the Resort Association/Visitors Bureau. He will provide outreach to organizers through the permitting process, maintain a calendar of events, and manage the use of City owned event assets.