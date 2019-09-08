Big Bear Lake Car Show “Fun Run” Celebrates 30 years with TV Host Dennis Gage

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club presents it’s 30th Annual Fun Run this weekend in the Big Bear Lake Village. This show is considered one of Southern California’s premier car shows which attracts over 15,000 people each year and is free to the public.

Dennis Gage

Dennis Gage “My Classic Car” series host is the special guest and he and his crew will be on hand filming for an upcoming show featuring you guessed it the Big Bear Lake “Fun Run”. It is an honor to be selected for an episode and the shows organizers Big Bear Antique Car Club believes Dennis will be thoroughly “In-Gaged”. His show has received strong ratings from its inception in 1996 and has become a staple on TNN and must view program for classic car enthusiasts.



The Fun Run is the major fundraiser for the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club, raising $18,000 to $20,000 for local charities every year. Held on the second weekend of August, the Fun Run is one of the largest and most favorite events in Big Bear Lake. The entire Village closes its streets to accommodate 530 pre-1975 classic cars, hot rods, customs and special interest vehicles all on display. In addition to the cars, there is a vendor expo area, food, and beverages. Saturday’s highlight is a parade of cars driving around the lake with spectators lined up all around the 15 mile route.



FUN RUN SCHEDULE:

Friday – August 9 – Registration 9 AM – 5 PM Bartlet Street Parking Lot

Saturday – August 10 – Spectator viewing 9 AM – 4 PM (FREE)

Saturday – August 10 – Fun Run of classic cars rolls out of The Village around 4 PM

Sunday – August 11 – Awards presented at beginning at 9 AM Bartlet Street Parking Lot

Bartlett Parking Lot; 630 Bartlett Rd. “The Village in Big Bear Lake”

Information: Call 909-866-3938 or visit: www.antiquecarclub.org



The Fun Run organizers remind all participants that exhibition of speed, including burn outs, are against the rules, not to mention against the law. Be safe and have a very “Fun Run”.

