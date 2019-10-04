Big Bear Fire Resumes Popular Chipping Program

Big Bear, CA – Get your CHIP together, then go to ThinIsIn to register tree and brush trimmings for removal. Big Bear Fire Department resumes its popular chipping program early this year to alleviate the piles created by recent significant storm damage. Chipping begins April 15, 2019. Online registration is now open at ThinIsIn and is offered free to the Big Bear Valley.

This program is designed to reduce the threat of wildfire around homes by reducing fuel through trimming vegetation overgrowth. Fire Chief Jeff Willis stated, “It is one of the most important actions a homeowner can take to protect their home from wildfire and is an easy way to remove tree and brush trimmings from their property. Many residents have landscaped around their homes without understanding the impact that a wildfire could have on them.” Residents are asked to be diligent through the summer months by creating and maintaining a firewise property. This action supports the overall goal of being a firewise Big Bear Valley.

This grant-funded chipping program has been highly successful helping residents create defensible space around their structures. Planning and preparation are key elements to ensure properties are firewise. Be prepared by taking steps in advance of the wildfire season. Funding for the chipping program is provided through the California Firesafe Council, the City of Big Bear Lake and your local Big Bear Fire Department.