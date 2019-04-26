Big Bear Fire Department Tops Fitness Charts for 7th Straight Year

Big Bear, CA – In annual testing, Big Bear Fire personnel came through again as the Most Fit Fire Department. For seven straight years they have scored at the top among the other fire departments they are compared against by Healthy Firefighters, USA. Every year, Big Bear firefighters are put through an intensive physical fitness screening process and are tested in an array of physical fitness categories. The department is proud to announce that 35 of 37 firefighters tested, scored above the ideal performance score of 1500. Fire Chief Jeff Willis recognized the Big Bear Fire Department Firefighters at their April 23rd Board meeting. “Their performance has a direct correlation to their ability to perform the rigorous duties of their profession. We appreciate the teamwork and dedication of our personnel to achieve this high standing,” commented Big Bear Fire Department’s Chief Willis.

This year, 18 of the Department’s firefighters scored above 2000 points and were recognized for their accomplishments as were the six firefighters that scored “ideal” in all fitness performance parameters. Results of the fitness testing provide a wealth of information for the individual being tested and is grouped into an overall rating for the fitness level of the department. This

information is vital to the training plans for the coming year.