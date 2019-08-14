Big Bear Fire Department to Begin Monthly Siren Tests

Big Bear, CA – Sirens will once again become a tool of Big Bear Fire Department to notify the public of emergency situations requiring action. This will be an additional way to notify the community in the event of an emergency.

The first test will begin on Thursday, August 22, at 11:00 am with a 15 second siren blast. Tests will continue to run every month on the fourth Thursday at 11:00 am. During a true emergency, the full siren cycle will be run for three minutes. When the public hears the full siren cycle, they should tune in to KBHR 93.3 or 102.5 FM or look to Big Bear Fire’s website: www.bigbearfire.org for details regarding the emergency incident. The public should not call 9-1-1, the Sheriff’s Office or fire stations.

Four sirens purchased through grant money for Valley-wide emergency notifications have been out of commission for many years due to multiple radio frequency changes. The department is now able to get the equipment re-established on a new digital frequency. Four sirens are located throughout the Big Bear Valley. Locations of the sirens are at the City of Big Bear Lake City Hall, Fire Station 283 in Big Bear City, the Moonridge Fire Station, and next to Baldwin Lane Elementary School. The sirens will not be heard in every area of the Valley. The Department will be assessing the system for future needs, with a commitment to fill the need as revenue allows.