Big Bear Fire Department Suspends Monthly Siren Tests

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Fire Department is suspending its emergency warning siren testing effective immediately. The first test began in August of this year and was scheduled to run on the fourth Thursday of every month. The emergency warning sirens are designed to be an additional way to notify the community in the event of an emergency. As a result of the monthly tests, problems were identified with the sirens.

The existing sirens were purchased many years ago through grant money for a Valley-wide emergency notification system. The Department has been working to correct deficiencies caused by the sirens’ long-term inactivity. Fire Chief Jeff Willis stated, “Due to siren access issues, it is appropriate to suspend siren tests while winter conditions exist and until deficiencies can be corrected.” The community will be notified when testing resumes.