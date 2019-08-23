Big Bear Fire Department Emergency Warning Siren Test Outcomes

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Fire Department conducted its first test of its local emergency warning sirens since they went quiet approximately 10 years ago due to changes in technology and radio frequencies.

As a result of the test, problems were identified regarding volume levels and range. In addition, one siren did not activate. With this information, the Department will adjust and make repairs as needed. The next monthly test will be on September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

The existing sirens were purchased many years ago through grant money for a Valley-wide emergency notification system. Sirens are located in west Big Bear Lake, Moonridge, Big Bear City – Central and Sugarloaf. Fire Chief Jeff Willis stated, “We are aware that the sirens will not be heard everywhere in the Valley. However, the Department will fill the need as revenue allows.”