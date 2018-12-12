Big Bear DWP receives 15 million loan and grant for leaky pipeline replacement

Big Bear, CA – Each day in the U.S., 700 water mains break. Annually the country loses 1.7 trillion gallons of water to leaks and breaks. The City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water (DWP), with financial support from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, plans to replace between 12 and 15 miles of pipeline over the next four years.

The ability to replace pipes now saves money in the long run as water loss and emergency repairs can be costly. The existing pipes to be replaced are as much as 70 years old, sometimes undersized to meet current fire flow requirements and made of materials that are not up to current standards. The pipes are located throughout Big Bear Lake and Fawnskin and are primarily off the Boulevard so interruptions to traffic will be limited. Old and undersized pipelines will be replaced with PVC pipes of eight inch diameter or more, depending on demand in the area. These larger PVC pipes will not corrode like the old steel lines, are efficient to install and will improve water quality and fire flow.

USDA Rural Development helps create strong thriving communities across the country through more than 40 programs. Through their Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program the DWP obtained a $12 million low-interest loan and $3 million grant to complete the project. DWP appreciates the on-going relationship with USDA Rural Development, which allows DWP to better serve the Bear Valley community.

USDA Announcement: https://www.rd.usda.gov/newsroom/news-release/usda-invests-four-california-communities-improve-water-infrastructure