Big Bear Discovery Center Temporarily Closed For Renovations

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Discovery Center closed its doors after business hours on Sunday, November 10, 2019, to make way for a renovation of the building. Reduced visitor services at an alternative location will be announced in the near future.

The renovation project will allow Mountaintop Ranger District staff to co-locate within the federally-owned facility, expanding customer service for special use permits and other administrative business. It will also result in long-term savings of taxpayer money because the current district offices are leased.

Mountaintop District Ranger Marc Stamer said, “We are looking forward to seeing this project through to better serve the public. By co-locating all staff at the Big Bear Discovery Center, visitors will be able to accomplish all district business in one spot.”

The project is expected to last through the spring 2020, with an anticipated summer 2020 reopening date, which will be announced at a later time.

While an alternative location is set up, Adventure Passes can be purchased in the area at 30 local businesses, which can be found in an online database (search for Big Bear and Fawnskin separately in the “Search all columns” box). Wood permits can be purchased by appointment at the forest headquarters in San Bernardino by calling 909-382-2600 or by completing the Feedback Form on the Forest’s Contact Us webpage.