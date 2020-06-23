Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Chairman

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – At last week’s Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting, Marlene Cain announced her resignation as Chairman of the Board after 11 years in that position. Last Friday, the Chamber announced that Sandy Benson will succeed Cain as Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors. Benson has been serving the Board since 2015 most recently in the role as Vice Chairman of Economic Development. Benson is currently General Manager of Mountain Transit. In accepting her new role, Benson said, “Being on the Chamber Board for the last five years has given me a new perspective on how important the Chamber’s work is to supporting our business community across the Valley. I have complete confidence that the Chamber will continue to grow during this difficult time because of its ability to provide concrete support to our members.” The remaining Executive Committee members of the Chamber include Lisa Patterson as Secretary and Treasurer, Maureen Auer and Austin Marshall as vice -Chairmen of the Government Affairs and Regional Transportation Advisory Committee and Matthew Vecchio as Vice-Chairman of Economic Development.